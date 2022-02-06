Video shows car hitting crowd during downtown Oakland sideshow

Oakland police said they dedicated additional officers and tow trucks this weekend to crack down on illegal sideshows.

Video from one sideshow near Telegraph and Grand Avenue, with over 100 people gathered, showed a car slamming into someone in the crowd. That person appeared to be thrown to the ground as others rushed to help.

Oakland police have not released details on the incident, but posted a reminder about their efforts to crackdown on sideshows on Twitter.

An illegal sideshow in nearby Benicia led to one arrest over the weekend.