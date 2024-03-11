Car stolen in San Pablo with 2-year-old inside

A car was stolen with a child inside in San Pablo on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The San Pablo Police Department received an initial report around 1:25 p.m. regarding the theft of a vehicle with a 2-year-old inside in the 1000 block of California Avenue.

Within 20 minutes, officers located the stolen vehicle and the child in the area of Barrett Avenue and Hayes Street.

Authorities have not provided information on the condition of the child.

The investigation into the incident led officers to a location in Oakland where one person was reportedly detained.