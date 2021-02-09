'Case Closed': Mountain View police identify suspect in a 1990 cold case murder of aspiring broadcaster

The family of a 27-year-old man killed more than 30 years ago finally has a sense of closure, after Mountain View police identified a suspect in the decades-long cold case.

Police officials on Tuesday announced "case closed" in the 1990 homicide of Milpitas resident Darrel O’Donnell, who family members described as an aspiring broadcaster who had a wonderful sense of humor, loved life and had a "God-given gift of entertaining and talking to people."

On an early morning on October 20, 1990, police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out in the 400 block of Moffett Boulevard. That’s where they found O’Donnell on the ground of a parking lot, suffering from a stab wound. He later died at a hospital.

The investigation that followed turned up very little information. Police said the details they were able to gather from witnesses offered a generic suspect description: a white male in his 20’s with brown eyes and brown hair, seen driving from the scene possibly in a small white hatchback.

Over the years, detectives continued returning to the case, searching for leads and using new and developing technology to review evidence that had been collected at the scene, including DNA.

The big break in the case came last fall. Police said in September, Sgt. Dave Fisher, who had recently joined the department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, decided to send blood samples from the crime scene to the Santa Clara County Crime Laboratory for analysis.

When it comes to cold cases, "You can’t stop," Sgt. Fisher said. "It always feels like there is one more chance, one more opportunity, to try and solve a case."

That tenacity paid off. In October, detectives learned they had gotten a hit. Based on DNA analysis from the blood evidence, Sunnyvale resident John Snowgrass was identified as the suspect in O’Donnell’s murder, police said.

But there would be no arrest. Sgt. Fisher soon learned that Snowgrass died in 2006. However, officials said that the evidence was so strong that Sgt. Fisher sent the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 27, after an extensive review of the evidence in the case and working in partnership with the district attorney’s office, Snowgrass was officially identified as the suspect in the killing of Darryl O’Donnell. The Mountain View Police Department was able to finally and officially close the case and give the family an answer to their prayers.

O’Donnell’s sister expressed relief and gratitude saying that for the past three decades, family and friends have had to go on without answers.

Mountain View police announce suspect has been identified in the 1990 killing of 27-year-old Darryl O’Donnell of Milpitas. O’Donnell is pictured here with his sister Lisa. (Mountain View Police Dept.)

"This brings a great sense of closure to me and my loved ones. It's just amazing to find out this news after 30 years and so thankful for answered prayers," O’Donnell’s sister Lisa said. "I wholeheartedly want to thank Sgt. Fisher and everyone involved at the Mountain View Police Department for opening his case and for all the work in bringing closure to my brother’s death."

She also said that the fact the suspect had died may have prevented the family from having to go through more pain. "I feel justice may have been served knowing his killer died in 2006. We don’t have to endure the pain and agony of my brother’s death going through a trial," O’Donnell’s sister said.

For Sgt. Fisher and the entire department, they said this case gave testament to why they don't give up on unsolved homicides and kept to the promise to serve their community.

"This is why we do what we do – this is what we work towards every day in this unit," Sgt. Fisher said. "It is always a small comfort to be able to go and tell a family, ‘Finally.’"