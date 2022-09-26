California is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts with two new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday.

One piece of legislation requires recyclers to record the year, make, and model of the car from which they removed a catalytic converter.

The recycler also has to keep a copy of the title of the vehicle.

The second bill restricts the sale of the highly sought-after car parts to licensed dealers.

"We're going to get to the root causes of this, at least one of the root causes of this crime," said Newsom, referring to "middlemen who pay top dollar for those stolen parts."

SEE ALSO: Catalytic converters stolen from several marked SFPD vehicles

"It will now be illegal in California to buy catalytic converters from anyone other, anyone other than licensed dismantlers or dealers," Newsom added.

Thefts of catalytic converters jumped by more than 325% between 2019 and 2020.

There are valuable metals in the converters. One metal, rhodium, is valued at $14,000 per ounce.



