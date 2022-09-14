Catalytic converters stolen from several marked SFPD vehicles

article

Several marked San Francisco police vehicles were struck by thieves who stole their catalytic converters, the police department said.

According to police, on Monday at around 1 p.m. an officer discovered that a marked police truck parked in the area of 16th Street and De Haro Street was missing its catalytic converter.

The officer went and inspected other police vehicles in the area and found that another marked police truck and two marked police vans also had their catalytic converters cut.

The incident was first reported by Mission Local, which said the thefts happened outside the police department's Special Operations Bureau building at 17th and DeHaro. The building also houses the SWAT Team and Bomb Squad.

Police said there have been no arrests made in the case and it remains an open investigation.