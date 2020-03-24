CDC report: Novel coronavirus survived up to 17 days on Diamond Princess cruise ship

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the novel coronavirus survived on the Diamond Princess cruise ship for up to 17 days, proving COVID-19 lives far longer on surfaces than previous research showed.

The CDC said researchers could not determine whether transmission occurred from contaminated surface and further study is needed.

CDC also looked at the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Oakland. They found the crew most likely was infected on a cruise from San Francisco and then passed the virus on to passengers on a later voyage.

The cruise ships accounted for 800 infections and 10 deaths.