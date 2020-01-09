Expand / Collapse search

Census Bureau looking to fill 5,000 jobs in Bay Area for 2020 count

By Aja Seldon
News
KTVU FOX 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to fill 500,000 new jobs in California for the 2020 count and 5,000 of those positions are in the Bay Area.  

The agency is hosting hiring events at three different locations around the Bay Area to recruit potential candidates. 

Applicants play a critical role in making sure everyone throughout the state is counted in the 2020 Census. 

Location Details: 

January 10th

Location 1: 
1pm – 7pm
3223 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA 94583


Location 2:
10am – 4:30pm
1887 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA 95112

Location 3: 
1pm – 7pm
7901 Oakport Street, Suite 1700, Oakland, CA 94621

January 11th 

Location 1:
10am – 3pm
3223 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA 94583

Location 2:
10am – 4:30pm
1887 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA 95112

Location 3: 
1pm – 7pm
7901 Oakport Street, Suite 1700, Oakland, CA 94621