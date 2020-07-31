Central Valley teenager is the state's first child to die from coronavirus

article

California health officials have reported the state's first coronavirus death of a child.

The state Department of Public Health said Friday the victim was a teenager, had other health conditions and died in the Central Valley. No other details were released.

The state's death toll surpassed 9,000 on Friday, and three-quarters were 65 and older.

On July 31, California reported 8,086 new cases of COVID-19. The state now has a total of 493,588 positive cases. There have been a total of 9,005 deaths in the state.

Only about 9% of California's half-million confirmed virus cases are children, and very few have suffered conditions serious enough for hospitalization.

Scientists still aren't certain why children don't seem to be as seriously affected by the virus as adults.

