'Gold Blooded' fans prepare for Warriors playoff game against the Kings at home

Golden State fans will be pouring into Chase Center ready to roll Thursday night, as the Warriors host the Kings for Game 3 of their first round playoff series.

The arena is already getting prepped where fans are expected to be loud and proud.

Each fan in the sold out crowd of 18,000 will receive a "Gold Blooded" T-shirt.

The team brought back the theme the Warriors used during the 2022 postseason that led to their 7th NBA championship.

"The rule of thumb is when you win a championship, you keep the line 'Gold Blooded, Gold Blooded reloaded," said Jen Millet, Golden State Warriors chief marketing officer.



Reloaded for a repeat.

"This is a slogan that speaks to the DNA, the championship DNA of our team," said Millet.

What's new is the design.

"It's an amazing feeling just to see it here again in the stadium," said Evan Lessler, CEO & creative director for Adapt Clothing, the company behind the design.

Golden expectations from fans of a team that has made post season play a tradition.

"When you got Curry, he's the greatest athlete that ever lived, the greatest," said Brice Glenn, a fan who lives in San Francisco.

With the Warriors down two games in the best of seven series, there is some nervousness.

"I'm really scared. This will be the toughest game we'll be playing. We got to get a win tomorrow," Charles Garon, a fan from Daly City.

One fan said Draymond Green's suspension from this game could be critical.

"Draymond's news is a bit concerning.He's a big part of our team in terms of energy boost so we'll see," said Mike Chan from Castro Valley.

Fan Brice said Dub Nation should have faith.

He believes, "we're going to come through here."

He said he plans to be at Thrive City to watch the game on the jumbo monitor.

Team officials are asking fans who plan to watch here to make reservations online to make sure there is space available.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on facebook @AmberKTVU, instagram @AmberKTVU or twitter @AmberKTVU







