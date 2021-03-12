Chemical found in San Mateo County deemed non-hazardous

article

A chemical found near a high school in San Mateo County on Friday was determined to be non-hazardous.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the chemical was discovered by a deputy walking the area near Everest Public High School in North Fair Oaks.

Authorities told residents in the 400 block of 4th and 5th avenues to shelter in place until the matter was resolved. The shelter in place order was lifted around 1:39 p.m.