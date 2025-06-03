Cherry heist: Trio busted for allegedly stealing thousands in fruit from Northern California farms

A trio has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cherries from Northern California farms and selling the produce at fruit stands across the state.

Cherry bandits

What we know:

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were caught in the act while taking cherries from a farm near Waterloo and Fairchild roads.

Authorities said the group stole more than $2,000 worth of cherries and caused an additional $2,000 in crop damage.

Officials also said the suspects are believed to be connected to a series of similar thefts in the area.

All three were booked on felony charges of theft and conspiracy