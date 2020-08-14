Chevron Richmond refinery flaring as Bay Area under Spare the Air alert

article

The Chevron Refinery in Richmond is flaring as the Bay Area is under a Spare the Air alert.

The flaring began around 11:45 a.m., according to several posts on social media.

The smoke plume can be seen for several miles.

There's no word if the refinery has issued a shelter in place order for residents in the Richmond community.

KTVU has reached out to Chevron and Richmond fire dept for information. This story will updated when we hear back.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.