Chief Craig says Detroit Rep. Tlaib should resign after 'no more police' comment

A Detroit Congresswoman's tweet that targets police and calls for their abolition has received pushback across the board.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib's criticisms of police in a tweet last week didn't find a lot of support among high brass individuals, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig had more to say on Sunday, arguing she should step down from office.

"I'd love to see her resign, I'd throw her a goodbye party," said Craig. "Let her go. Who is she speaking for Charlie? Let me just say this, when you talk about abolishing police, incarceration, you talk about safe cities - what do you think the residents in Detroit want?"

In an interview with FOX 2 during Let It Rip, Craig admonished Tlaib for her comments, following up on previous criticisms he's made about how she talks about law enforcement.

"If I made comments on par with hers, they'd be calling for my resignation," said Chief Craig.

Tlaib first tweeted last week that there should be "no more policing, incarceration, and militarization" after another Black man was shot by a white police officer. That officer says she mistakenly fired her gun instead of her taser at an individual during a traffic stop. She's since resigned and been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

"It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government-funded murder," she wrote.

Tlaib's office responded to the Detroit police chief's comments that "it's disappointment and unproductive for Chief Craig to run to the cameras to call for Congresswoman Tlaib's resignation. One would think Chief Craig has have more important things to do," said a statement from a spokesperson from Tlaib's office.

"Congresswoman Tlaib has the strong support of her district and is not going anywhere. She will continue to work on policies that address the systematic problems in our country, and work to ensure every person feels safe and has the opportunity to thrive."

Tlaib had clarified her initial comments days after her first tweet arguing that she "understood that many are concerned about public safety, but it is clear that more investment in police, incarceration, and criminalization will not deliver safety."

Over the weekend at an event promoting increasing the minimum wage, she responded further saying that society can't police away its issues. "That's not the way to approach it."

Last summer, many called for police reform after George Floyd was killed by a white Minnesota police officer. Among the more radical proposals was defunding the police.

Detroit police pushed back heavily against those calls, with its chief arguing that the majority of the community supported them and that activists had only riled people up more.