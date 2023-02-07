Child kidnapped from Starbucks parking lot in LA's Van Nuys neighborhood

article

A 4-year-old was briefly kidnapped from the Starbucks parking lot in Los Angeles' Van Nuys neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a carjacking near the intersection of Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect carjacked the vehicle with the child who happened to be inside the car when it happened.

After a brief search, vehicle was found in the Panorama City area, as well as the missing child. The suspect has since been placed into custody.

Officials have not released the description of the stolen car.

When SkyFOX arrived at the Panorama City scene, some of the officers were seen comforting a child in the midst of a very chaotic situation.

Officials have not definitively confirmed if it was the child involved in the kidnapping incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.