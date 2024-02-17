Expand / Collapse search
Choco Tacos are making a comeback

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
KTVU FOX 2
a55828cc- article

FILE - Choco Taco. (Klondike)

Taco Bell and Salt & Straw ice cream have partnered up to bring the choco taco out of retirement.

Salt & Straw co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek revealed the collaboration at Taco Bell’s Live Más Live event last week.

The new version will include a hand-pressed waffle cone filled with cinnamon ancho ice cream, then dipped in chocolate and topped with toasted brown rice. The new Choco Taco will be served with custom sauce packets, like chocolate chili, cinnamon wild berry and mango jalapeño. It also comes with cheesecake dip.

Malek told The Oregonian that the collaboration started when Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant "cold-called" Malek and Salt & Straw’s other co-founder.

Taco Bell has helped Portland, Oregon-based Salt & Straw to develop an ice cream taco shell that doesn’t get soggy, the outlet reports.

"There’s a lot of food science that we had to do," Malek said. "They really have this army of both chefs but also food scientists.

Klondike discontinued its beloved and iconic Choco Taco after nearly 40 years in July 2022. Taco Bell and Salt & Straw are looking to fill the void.

The new ice cream treats won’t be available at Taco Bell restaurants yet, but they’ll be available online nationwide and at Salt & Straw shops. Salt & Straw has locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Miami and Las Vegas. 