CHP airplane captures dramatic crash in Solano County

The driver of a BMW was arrested Friday on suspicion of DUI following a dramatic, high-speed crash in Solano County that was captured on video by a California Highway Patrol airplane.

In a Facebook post, CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations said Air-37 was over I-80 at American Canyon Road when the flight officer "observed a BMW approaching at a high rate of speed on southbound McGary Road."

It was not known if Air-37 was tracking the BMW prior to the crash.

"Suddenly, without warning, the BMW overturned several times causing the vehicle to eventually become fully engulfed in flames," the CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in the post.

Following the crash, which had the BMW overturn several times before landing upright, a passenger was seen exiting the vehicle while the driver remained inside.

After a short period, the driver exits the BMW and appears to stumble around.

Some nearby vegetation can be seen catching fire, and before long the BMW is fully engulfed in flames.

The CHP says both the driver and the passenger miraculously escaped without injuries.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"This Halloween weekend, the California Highway Patrol would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to designate a sober driver. Both occupants of this vehicle are lucky to be alive tonight." — CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations

CHP - Solano will be investigating.