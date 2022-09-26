CHP: Alcohol may have been factor in head-on crash that killed 3, injured 2 others

article

Three people were killed, and two others suffered major injuries in a head-on collision along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Sunday, and investigators said alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash happened shortly after 3:00 a.m. west of Richards Boulevard near Davis.

The California Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old woman driving an Infiniti sedan was going the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of I-80 when she slammed head-on into a Hyundai sedan.

The crash took the lives of the drivers in both cars. A passenger in the Infiniti was also killed.

Two other passengers in the Infiniti sustained major injuries and were rushed to UC Davis Medical Center. Their conditions were not being released.

The CHP said it’s unknown why the driver of the Infinity entered the freeway in the wrong direction, but added, "Alcohol is a possible factor in this crash."

On Monday, the Solano County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the Infinity as 31-year-old Bryana Mitchell. The deceased passenger was identified as 27-year-old Neoshe Hubbard. Both were residents of Fairfield.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Joseph Escajada, 30, of Petaluma.

The CHP asked anyone who may have information about the deadly incident to contact investigators via the non-emergency line at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or by calling the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 639-5600.



