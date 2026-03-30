CHP block bicycle takeover of Bay Bridge

The Brief The California Highway Patrol said its officers successfully blocked a large group of bicyclists and motorcyclists from taking over the Bay Bridge this weekend. 85 citations were issued, and 85 bicycles were confiscated.



The California Highway Patrol said its officers successfully blocked a large group of bicyclists and motorcyclists from taking over the Bay Bridge this weekend.

The CHP's Golden Gate Division released video on social media showing dozens of riders attempting to enter the bridge from a San Francisco on-ramp on Sunday.

According to authorities, the same group had been riding recklessly through city streets before arriving at the bridge entrance.

CHP and San Francisco police officers managed to establish a barrier, stopping the group before they could reach the bridge span.

Following the encounter, officials confirmed that 85 citations were issued, and 85 bicycles were confiscated.