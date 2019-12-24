CHP hopes to keep drivers off 'naughty' list

article

To help keep motorists safe during this busy travel season, the California Highway Patrol is giving the gift of traffic safety tips.

Tip one: Don't dash like a reindeer. Take your time to arrive safely to your destination.

Tip two: Designate a non-drinking driver.

The CHP said that more than 1,000 drivers did not heed this advice before the Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period in 2018, resulting in 1,166 arrests by CHP officers for driving under the influence.

According to data from the CHP’s statewide integrated traffic records system, at least 16 people were killed and nearly 350 others were injured in collisions involving impaired drivers in California throughout the 102-hour holiday enforcement period last year.

This year’s Christmas enforcement period begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any drivers who need help.

“Our goal at the CHP is for everyone to get home safe,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in a news release.



