CHP investigates freeway shooting on I-580 in Oakland

All westbound lanes on Interstate 580 in Oakland were shut down temporarily Thursday morning as the California Highway Patrol investigated a possible freeway shooting.

The closure was reported just about 6 a.m. ahead of the peak morning commute. But the CHP reopened the lanes within 30 minutes.

CHP Officer Adib Zeid said there were no injuries reported after someone called about 5:15 a.m. saying they heard shots fired at the Grand Avenue exit.

Drivers heading toward the Bay Bridge could take I-880 and Highway 13 as alternative routes.

This reported shooting comes a few days after an 8-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of another freeway shooting in the exact location in the opposite direction.

On Friday, the boy was hit by gunfire in the eastbound direction. He was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

In that case, the CHP said the two suspect vehicles they are looking for are a dark gray sedan and maroon SUV.

Freeway shootings in the nine Bay Area counties have gone up since 2021, according to an analysis of California Highway Patrol data.