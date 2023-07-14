Expand / Collapse search
8-year-old shot, caught in crossfire of I-580 freeway shootout

OAKLAND, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a freeway shooting on I-580 in Oakland that injured an innocent 8-year-old boy.  

A CHP spokesperson said they received reports of people in two cars shooting at each other on eastbound I-580 near Grand Avenue. Officers say the 8-year-old, who was riding in another uninvolved vehicle, was hit by the gunfire. The child has been transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown. 

This is a developing story.

