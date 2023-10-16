Expand / Collapse search

CHP investigates shooting on I-80 in San Pablo

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Pablo
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a freeway shooting that happened on Interstate 80 in San Pablo on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson for CHP said that the shooting was reported at around 2:30 p.m. and took place on the westbound lanes of I-80, near the San Pablo Dam Road exit.

Officers confirmed that there were no gunshot injuries, although one person was injured by shattered glass. That injured person transported them self to a nearby hospital.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were temporarily closed.

No further details were immediately available.

