CHP investigates shooting on I-80 in San Pablo

Authorities are investigating a freeway shooting that happened on Interstate 80 in San Pablo on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson for CHP said that the shooting was reported at around 2:30 p.m. and took place on the westbound lanes of I-80, near the San Pablo Dam Road exit.

Featured article

Officers confirmed that there were no gunshot injuries, although one person was injured by shattered glass. That injured person transported them self to a nearby hospital.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were temporarily closed.

No further details were immediately available.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.