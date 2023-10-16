Woman killed, other wounded by Sunnyvale shooter, police say

One woman was killed and another wounded by a shooter in Sunnyvale who took his own life later on Monday, police said.

At around 5:28 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 1700 block of Karameos Drive, where they found two women in a parked vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

One of the victims died at the scene and the second woman was taken to a local hospital. Her current condition has not been disclosed.

The victims and alleged shooter have not been identified.

Captain Dzanh Le said the victims were in their 40s. He said the surviving victim was able to provide information to officers on the identity of the suspect.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle a short time later and tried to stop the car, but the driver fled from officers, authorities said. The department did not provide an exact location of where they spotted the suspect vehicle.

A chase ensued into Cupertino, but was discontinued after officers lost sight of the vehicle.

About an hour later, Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect vehicle in a wooded area near the 17000 block of Stevens Canyon Rd.

The alleged shooter was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Authorities said it appears the suspect and the victims knew each other, but the extent of the relationship has not been revealed.

Lee said the suspect was in his 50s and had lived in Sunnyvale for some time. He said the suspect had prior contacts with police, but would not provide further information on the nature of those encounters.