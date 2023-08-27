CHP investigating fatal overnight crash on I-280 near Redwood City

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal overnight crash near Redwood City that temporarily closed I-280.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning and the CHP says a car crashed into a concrete barrier in the southbound direction.

Another vehicle then hit that car.

The driver in the first vehicle died, and two passengers in the second vehicle that struck the first were not seriously hurt.

The CHP says they do not know yet if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The incident is still under investigation.