CHP to pay $7M after fatal shooting of Erik Salgado in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol has settled a lawsuit for $7 million after officers shot and killed Erik Salgado and injured his pregnant girlfriend, attorneys said.

The Salgado family lawyer, Ben Nisenbaum, said the deal was approved on Tuesday.

CHP officers had been pursuing Salgado after they say he had stolen Dodge Charger in San Leandro on June 6, 2020. The CHP said that during the chase, Salgado struck two patrol cars. Officers fired 16 times at him, and the 23-year-old died at the scene.

His girlfriend, Brianna Colombo, who was in the car, was injured. Her unborn child did not survive.

Both were unarmed.

Last year, then-District Attorney Nancy O’Malley found the CHP officers did not break the law when they shot into Salgado and Colombo’s car.

The Salgado family hired attorneys Nisenbaum and John Burris. The Colombo family hired Jim Chanin.

"This was one of most outrageous officer-involved shooting cases I have ever seen in my 44 years of practicing law," Chanin said in a statement. "All of the CHP officers involved refused to cooperate with the Oakland Police Department investigation at the scene and left in a car together, thereby violating the most basic rule that officers at an officer-involved shooting should be segregated until they give a full statement to the investigating agency."

Relatives have been extremely vocal about getting justice for Salgado and they've held multiple protests and rallies since his death.

This is a large sum, but not the highest CHP wrongful death payout.

In May, the CHP agreed to pay $24 million to the family of a Burbank man who was killed when several officers piled on top of him and restrained him during a traffic stop.

That amount is thought to be the largest police brutality settlement in California.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.