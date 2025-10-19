CHP vehicle damaged by shrapnel from live-fire demo over I-5 freeway

article

The Brief A California Highway Patrol cruiser was damaged during the Marine Corps 250th anniversary celebration at Camp Pendleton. The cruiser was damaged because an explosive fired over the freeway detonated prematurely, causing metal shrapnel to fall down onto the vehicle. The CHP filed an internal report on the incident, with a recommendation to conduct an additional review into the planning, communication and coordination concerning the event.



A California Highway Patrol cruiser was damaged on Saturday by shrapnel that came from live ordinance fired over the I-5 freeway during the Marine Corps 250th anniversary celebration at Camp Pendleton.

According to a CHP internal report published on Sunday, the cruiser was damaged because an explosive fired over the freeway detonated prematurely, causing metal shrapnel to fall down onto the vehicle.

The CHP added that the cruiser was along the freeway near Camp Pendleton conducting a traffic stop to accommodate the Marine Corps live-fire training demonstration over the I-5.

No injuries were reported in the explosion, though the CHP immediately notified the Marine Corps of the damage, which prompted officials to stop firing ordinance over the freeway.

"This was an unusual and concerning situation," said CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado. "It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway. As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them."

Big picture view:

The CHP filed an internal report on the incident, with a recommendation to conduct an additional review into the planning, communication and coordination between federal, state, and local government concerning the Marine Corps 250th anniversary celebration "to strengthen protocols for future demonstrations and training events near public roadways."

In a post on X, Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance – the latter of whom attended the celebration – "put lives at risk to put on a show."

"If you want to honor our troops, open the government and pay them," Newsom said.