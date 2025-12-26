Christmas crowds brave rain in San Francisco as restaurants seek year-end boost

The Brief Despite wet weather, holiday crowds filled Union Square restaurants on Christmas night. Many businesses are still trying to recover from significant losses caused by the recent days-long power outage.



Rain and gusty winds did little to keep people indoors on Christmas night in San Francisco, as holiday crowds filled Union Square.

Visitors and locals alike gathered to admire the city’s holiday lights, the Christmas tree, and the outdoor ice rink, keeping traditions alive even as weather conditions remained unsettled.

"It’s not bad," said Guillermo Rojano, who was visiting from Texas. "In Texas, we don’t really have rain, so this is great for us."

Nearby, John’s Grill, one of San Francisco’s oldest and most iconic restaurants, was packed on Christmas night, with diners filling all three floors.

"It’s rocking. We have three floors packed with people," said owner John Konstin Jr. "Last night was the same story. It was unreal, the energy at John’s Grill. The weather hasn’t stopped anybody."

A chef cooks in San Francisco on Christmas Dec. 25, 205

For some customers, the holiday meal has become an annual tradition. Charles Minkler of Redwood City said dining at John’s Grill after the Warriors’ Christmas Day game is something he looks forward to every year.

"Chase Center was sold out. It was as beautiful as it always is every single Christmas," Minkler said. "And it seems to carry over here at John’s Grill."

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown also made his customary Christmas stop at the restaurant, brushing off the rainy conditions with his trademark humor.

"The rain didn’t derail me from complying with my obligations," Brown said. "There was just not as much joy because I don’t like getting wet. In fact, I think I would melt."

While some restaurants that didn't lose power reported a boost in business, many others are still struggling to recover from a widespread PG&E power outage that began over the weekend and lasted four days. It forced closures and the loss of food and revenue.

John's Grill in San Francisco was packed on Christmas. Dec. 25, 2025

Businesses in neighborhoods such as the Richmond District and Civic Center were among those hardest hit.

Sam’s American Eatery and the newly opened Haru on Market Street, which rely heavily on pre- and post-theater crowds, said the weekend before Christmas is typically one of their strongest of the year.

"We were anticipating a pretty big revenue weekend before Christmas," said Jeannie Kim, who owns both restaurants.. "Every year, that was something I would contribute to all of our staff as a bonus, so that really hurt."

Kim estimated she lost about $30,000 in revenue and food because of the outage and had to forgo staff bonuses this year.

"It’s the end of the month. We have taxes and bills to pay, especially at the end of the year," she said. "That uncertainty is definitely stressful. I told my family we’re just going to stay home."

Kim said she is hopeful the final days of the year, including upcoming theater performances, will help offset some of those losses.

Meanwhile, forecasters say wet conditions are expected to continue, with a flood watch remaining in effect for San Francisco through Friday night.