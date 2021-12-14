City leaders hope more Oakland landlords will take federal housing vouchers

article

City officials in Oakland have 515 new federal housing vouchers they hope local landlords will accept so more people in need can have a place to live.

Landlords can receive a signing bonus up to $1,000 for each new unit leased to a voucher holder, from either a new or existing property owners, as well as a 'Speed Leasing Bonus' of $100 if they lease a unit by Dec. 31 through the Oakland Housing Authority.

Landlords who share their feedback in an online survey will be entered into a drawing for an additional $1,500.

More owner benefits also include:

- Up to $2,250 for qualified repairs and upgrades

- Up to two months' rent to re-lease the unit to a voucher holder. The housing authority's goal is to add 200 owners to join the program by

March 31, 2022

"We are delivering on a promise to provide more housing for Oaklanders right here, right now," said Mayor Libby Schaaf. "Through these new housing vouchers and increased incentives for landlords, Oaklanders can join us in the national effort to end America's housing crisis."