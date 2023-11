The City of Alameda is launching a new water taxi service that will bring riders between the Alameda Landing and Jack London Square.

The new shuttle, dubbed "Woodstock," traveled across the U.S. to get to Alameda and will begin shuttling riders in the coming spring.

According to the city’s website, the service is expected to be free, accommodate bikes, and operate 4 to 5 days a week for 9 to 12 hours a day.