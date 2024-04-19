City of Oakland receives $7.2M in funding to resolve homelessness for 150 people

article

Mayor Sheng Thao on Friday announced the City of Oakland has been awarded $7.2 million in homeless encampment resolution funding from the State of California.

The goal is to resolve unsheltered homelessness for more than 150 residents living in encampments. According to the mayor's office, the funds will be used in collaboration with Alameda County to be used for long-standing encampments located at Martin Luther King Jr. and 23rd Street, Mosswood Park, and East 12th Street.

Those who live in these encampments will receive wraparound services, including the offer of temporary shelter, before being transitioned to permanent supportive housing.

The grant money will be used to convert a hotel into an interim shelter. There, residents will receive a private room with a bed, private bathroom, refrigerator, closet, dresser, microwave and desk space.

The long-term goal is to close the three aforementioned encampments permanently by this fall. The timeline shows those participating in the program would be transitioned to permanent housing by fall 2025.

According to the City of Oakland, the plan is grounded in the Housing First homeless assistance approach that recognizes the various needs of those affected by homelessness. This model is rooted in providing necessities such as food and shelter.

The funding comes from the $192 million awarded throughout the state and was part of a partnership between the city and county.