City of Oakland sues county over sale of Coliseum to A's

Plans to sell the Coliseum arena to the Oakland A's are at a standstill after the City of Oakland filed a lawsuit against Alameda County.

The city filed the suit last week asking the court to enforce that Surplus Land Act, which says publicly owned land will first be available for affordable housing and other uses if sold.

The law says the county has to negotiate for at least 90 days, but the complaint says the county hasn't done that.

The City of Oakland and Alameda County both own the Coliseum properties and the A's are looking to buy the county's share.

On Tuesday, an Alameda County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep any such deal from being finalized for now.

Back in April, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors authorized negotiations with the baseball team to sell its 50 percent interest in the Coliseum properties.

Oakland A's team president Dave Kaval says he had no warning of the lawsuit and was blindsided.

"We were disappointed the temporary restraining order was granted. Obviously, it's another complication in terms of moving forward with the project in East Oakland," said Kaval.

He added, "To have a lawsuit dropped on our negotiations with the county was really shocking."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she didn't even see it coming.

"It's a little surprising. But it is absolutely prudent for the city to preserve its rights," said Schaaf.

The A's are looking to develop the Coliseum and have offered to buy the land for $140 million. That's a separate project from the proposed new waterfront ballpark

However, the city council is concerned the proposed Coliseum deal may violate the Surplus Land Act, requiring such land to be first considered for affordable housing and to first negotiate with other public agencies.

"We have a robust affordable housing plan. We've engaged the community," said Kaval.

In a text to KTVU, City Council President Rebecca Kaplan wrote the lawsuit would ensure that "the future of the project won't be clouded by accusations of failing to follow the Surplus Lands Act."

Schaaf was hoping any issues would be resolved outside of court.

"We sit down, we negotiate and forge a plan for a beautiful future for this piece of land that will serve East Oakland for years and that will include affordable housing," the mayor said.

The A's and Alameda County can still negotiate, but can't sign any agreement.

The next court date is scheduled for Nov. 14.