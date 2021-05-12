City of Santa Clara pays $5 million settlement to family of man shot to death by police

article

The city of Santa Clara has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit over the deadly police shooting of an unarmed, mentally ill man in 2017.

The city is not admitting any liability in agreeing to the payout to the family of Jesus Montes, who had been threatening suicide.

Santa Clara police Officer Colin Stewart, who shot Montes, was cleared of criminal liability by the Santa Clara County district attorney's office.

Police were on their fifth call that day to the home where Montes, 24, lived with his mother and stepfather. They say he stabbed himself and threatened to shoot himself or police.