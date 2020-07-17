City of Vallejo asks Solano County DA to review police killings of Willie McCoy, Sean Monterrosa

The City of Vallejo is asking the Solano County District Attorney to resume reviewing the cases of two deadly police shootings that garnered national attention.

The city is requesting that District Attorney Krishna Abrams reconsider her recusal from examining the deaths of Willie McCoy, 20, and Sean Monterrosa, 22, after California Attorney General Xavier Becerra declined to do so.

“We owe it to our community to see a fair and independent review completed,” said Vallejo City Manager Greg Nyhoff. “A thorough investigation must be done immediately, accurately, and without prejudice so we can move forward as a community. Investigating officer-involved shootings is the obligation of the District Attorney, and the City will pursue all necessary steps to ensure that the DA delivers on her responsibilities. Vallejo will not sit idly by and wait for these cases to be reviewed.”

In June, Abrams consulted with Becerra to conduct a criminal probe into the deadly shooting of Monterrosa by Vallejo police officers who mistook a hammer for a gun. However, Becerra declined to take the case saying that Abrams was the appropriate person to handle it.

"It is absolutely critical that the shootings of Mr. McCoy and Mr. Monterossa receive thorough, fair and objective evaluations by the prosecuting authority charged with carrying out the duty. The elected District Attorney in Solano County is that authority," wrote in a note to the city on July 15.

In line with the Solano County fatal-incident protocol, two investigations need to be completed with each officer-involved shooting: An internal affairs investigation by the Vallejo Police Department and a criminal investigation done by the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

In the case of Monterrosa, whio was shot occurred on June 2, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has requested that the OIR Group conduct an additional third-party administrative investigation, and that investigation has since begun, city officials said.

Other Bay Area leaders are calling for a thorough investigation in Monterrosa's killing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for a federal investigation into his death after it was discovered that a city employee destroyed essential evidence tied to the case.

"The police killing of Sean Monterrosa was a horrible act of brutality that continues to shake our Bay Area community," Pelosi said Friday. "Recent reports that key evidence in the investigation was destroyed are deeply disturbing and highlight the urgency and necessity of an outside, independent federal investigation.“