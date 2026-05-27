Civil rights lawyer, speechwriter Clarence B. Jones dies in Cupertino at 95

The Brief Clarence B. Jones, the civil rights lawyer, activist, and speechwriter who helped draft Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, has died at the age of 95. Jones died May 22 at an assisted living facility in Cupertino, according to a statement released by his family. In 2024, former President Joe Biden awarded Jones the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his lifelong contributions to the nation.



Clarence B. Jones, the civil rights lawyer, activist, and speechwriter who helped draft Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, has died at the age of 95.

Civil rights icon

What we know:

Jones died May 22 at an assisted living facility in Cupertino, according to a statement released by his family. He had been a resident of the Bay Area for more than 20 years.

Jones first became close to King in the 1960s after successfully representing the civil rights leader in a tax evasion trial.

Following the legal victory, Jones grew into one of King's most trusted confidants and top fundraisers, remaining a key figure in the civil rights movement until King's assassination in 1968.

Beyond his pivotal work in the civil rights movement, Jones achieved significant milestones in the financial sector.

He went on to become the first Black partner in a Wall Street brokerage on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2024, former President Joe Biden awarded Jones the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his lifelong contributions to the nation.

Over his two decades living in the Bay Area, Jones spoke with KTVU on a number of occasions. His most recent appearance was just last year at Chase Center during a Golden State Warriors game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jones rang the ceremonial bell to welcome the crowd and reflected on his historic time working alongside King.

He told KTVU that seeing the diverse crowd gathered at the arena was a powerful way to honor King's enduring legacy.