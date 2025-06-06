Civil rights leaders want CIF to reinstate gold medal to track star after fire extinguisher celebration

The Brief Civil rights leaders, and Republican and Democratic politicians, are calling for the CIF to reinstate gold medal to Clara Adams of Salinas. She sprayed her cleats with a fire extinguisher, which the CIF found 'unsportsmanlike." Clara was paying homage to an Olympian who did the same thing in 2004.



Attorneys and NAACP leaders are calling for a high school track athlete's gold medal to be reinstated after the California Interscholastic Federation stripped it from her because she celebrated by using a fire extinguisher on her shoes after a race.

Civil rights attorney Adante Pointer of Oakland and other Black leaders on Friday are speaking out on behalf of Clara Adams, 16, a sophomore at North Salinas High School, who took first place after winning the 400-meter event in Clovis last weekend at the CIF State Track & Field Championships.

"They immediately disqualified her, stripped her of her state title, banned her from running the 200 and manhandled her away from the infield on what was the greatest moment of her running career," Pointer said. "Instead, they robbed her of her achievement and have yet to explain what they based their actions on."

After the May 31 win at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Stadium – with a time of 53.24, her father - who is also her coach – handed her a fire extinguisher.

She left the main crowd, but sprayed her cleats with the extinguisher on a grassy mound by the track.

She said the gesture was an homage to 2004 Olympic champion Maurice Greene, who celebrated wins in the same way, as if to say his feet were on fire after he won the 100-meter race.

The next day, the CIF stripped her of her medal. She was also disqualified from the 200 meter race.

The CIF has not responded to a request for comment about what happened, or whether they will heed the teen's request to give her the win back.

Clara told her attorneys that she was told her conduct was "unsportsmanlike," although Pointer said there are no specific rules about using fire extinguishers after a race.

Pointer said that his firm will "explore every legal avenue available to hold the CIF accountable for their arbitrary, heavy‑handed actions that stole a once‑in‑a‑lifetime victory from Clara, who earned every step of it."

His colleague, attorney Marlon Monroe, said that the CIF "appears to have misplaced priorities."

"The organization has elected to go down a path which degrades and humiliates women,:Monroe said. "And this is the latest example where you have a young girl who should be celebrated as a champion, but instead was publicly humiliated for doing nothing more than engaging in a good natured celebration which the crowd and their own announcer enjoyed."

Clara has other support as well.

Editorials in newspapers have championed her, as well as state politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Democrat Robert Rivas, the speaker of the California state Assembly who also represents Salinas, released a statement on Instagram, congratulating Clara and saying what happened to her is "unjust."

"Congratulations to Clara Adams for her impressive victory at the state track and field championship," Rivas wrote. "The California Interscholastic Federation has made a terrible decision in taking away her gold medal and should apologize and reinstate her title. Clara is a true champion and a Salinas hero! She deserves her gold medal to proudly wear today and forever."

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, a Democrat, posted on X that he will ask the entire board to send a letter to the CIF Director of Track and Field urging Clara to be reinstated as the "true state champion in the 400-meter event,. Officials clearly overreacted. We stand with Clara."

And many Republicans are standing behind her as well.

In a letter posted on Facebook, the Monterey County Republican Party said Clara "rightfully earned" the medal because of her "dedication and athletic excellence."

Brian Higgins, political director of the Monterey County Republican Party, wrote: "Her achievement is a source of pride, and we urge our colleagues in the Democratic Party to join us in demanding immediate action from the Salinas City Council and Monterey County Board of Supervisors. By uniting, we can send a strong message to the CIF: Clara’s hard work and victory must be acknowledged and celebrated."