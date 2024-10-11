article

The beachside home that Clint Eastwood owned when he was mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea in the 1980s has sold for $18.55 million.

Tim Allen of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California told KTVU that homes like these, which he called a "legacy" property, "rarely become available and are irreplaceable."

Allen did not disclose the buyer of the century-old, Spanish Revival "Las Ondas Estate," which includes 11,400 square feet on San Antonio and Ninth avenues.

The Chronicle reported that its original listing price was $21 million.

Actor and film director Clint Eastwood, speaks at an event while campaigning for the position of Mayor of Carmel, after announcing his candidacy to run for election in his home town of Carmel, California, U.S, on Tuesday, February 25,1986. (Photo by Expand

Eastwood, known for his starring roles in "Dirty Harry" and "Million Dollar Baby," lived in the estate from 1981 to 1996, until he sold it to the most recent owner, retired investor Frederick O’Such, the Chronicle reported.

He was mayor from 1986 to 1988.

Eastwood's home is not the most expensive house sold in the area.

According to Allen, a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house in Pebble Beach sold for $45 million was the highest sale in Monterey County history.

The Carmel-by-the Sea home where Clint Eastwood lived in the 1980s. Photo: Sherman Chu, Courtesy of Tim Allen Properties

The Carmel-by-the Sea home where Clint Eastwood lived in the 1980s. Photo: Sherman Chu, Courtesy of Tim Allen Properties