Coach sent sexual texts to underage boy and arranged sex meet up: Tracy police

A 21-year-old basketball coach was arrested on suspicion of sending sexually suggestive text messages to an underage boy and attempting to meet for sex, Tracy police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Donovan Zachary London, of Discovery Bay, was arrested May 3 after the boy's mother told police her 14-year-old son had been receiving sexually inappropriate messages from the coach.

On April 14, the parent contacted the Tracy Police Department, and they began investigating her claims. During the investigation, the explicit messages allegedly continued from London to the young boy. Police claim the basketball coach believed he was still talking to the child and agreed to meet him to engage in sex acts.

At the supposed meet-up, London was taken into custody without incident after being met by officers from the Special Enforcement Team and detectives from the Special Investigations Unit.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. Search warrants found London in possession of child pornography as well, police allege.

Detectives said there is no information to suggest that London had additional victims. The basketball program London coaches was not affiliated with any schools, police said.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Detective Brian Azevedo with the Tracy Police Department at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6334.

