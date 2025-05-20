Coast Guard relieves Bay Area commander due to 'loss of confidence'

article

The U.S. Coast Guard relieved a commander of duty at a Bay Area base on Tuesday due to "loss of confidence."

‘Loss of confidence’

What we know:

The U.S. Coast Guard, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, issued a news release regarding Capt. David Melton, who reports to Base Alameda.

"Rear Adm. Carola List, commander, Operational Logistics Command, temporarily relieved Capt. David Melton due to loss of confidence. This temporary relief is not due to misconduct," the brief statement read.

The statement continues that Base Alameda remains fully operational and that there is no impact to public safety.

Capt. Brian Winburn will temporarily assume the position of commander the statement read.

According to his bio, Capt. Melton graduated from the Coast Guard Academy more than 25 years ago.

KTVU has reached out to the Coast Guard for more information.

This is a developing news story.