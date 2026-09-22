College of San Mateo football player killed in Highway 101 crash

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The Brief Ja’Marion "Pop" Grace, 19, of Fairfield, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Yerba Buena Road. Grace, a College of San Mateo defensive back, was ejected from a 2013 Ford Fusion, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver and another passenger were injured. Authorities have not determined what caused the crash.



The College of San Mateo football community is grieving the death of one of its players, who was killed in a crash that injured two others.

Ja’Marion "Pop" Grace, 19, was a freshman defensive back at the college. The Fairfield native attended Vanden High School.

"He lit up every room he walked into with his infectious energy and smile, he had a way of making everyone around him feel special," the team said. "Whether he was dancing in the locker room, cracking jokes in team meetings or showing up for his teammates off the field, Pop gave everything he had each and every day."

Crash on Highway 101

What we know:

Grace died early Sunday in a crash on Highway 101 near Yerba Buena Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle. Grace, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and died.

The driver, also a 19-year-old man, survived and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A second passenger was also injured.

SFGATE reported that the two injured men were teammates of Grace.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined what caused the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Family remembers Grace

What they're saying:

Grace’s family is reeling from his untimely passing.

"Pop was more than just a son, grandson, brother and friend. He was a light in the lives of everyone who had the blessing of knowing him," his family wrote in a GoFundMe. "There are no words that can truly prepare a mother to bury her child. No mother should ever have to experience that kind of heartbreak."

The family is raising funds to lay the young athlete to rest and give him the "beautiful celebration of life he deserves."