College stars selected in Bay FC draft

The Bay Area's newest professional women's soccer team made its first-ever college draft picks.

"With the second pick in the first round of the 2024 NWSL draft, Bay FC selects Savy King from UNC," announced NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman.

The 18-year-old freshman from North Carolina joins the NWSL expansion team.

Savy King is a southern California native who also made the under-20 USA national team.

Six picks later Bay FC went with a local pick.

Another pick was Maya Doms, being selected eighth overall by Bay FC.

Doms was a two-time captain at Stanford and won a national championship in 2019.

