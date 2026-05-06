Oakland church memorializing homicide victims targeted by vandals

The Brief Vandals desecrated St. Columba Catholic Church in North Oakland, destroying crosses meant to honor the city’s homicide victims. The intruders toppled a religious statue and damaged a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Berkeley balcony collapse. Church officials and parishioners expressed heartbreak over the destruction but offered forgiveness and prayers for those responsible.



A North Oakland church renowned for its commitment to social justice is reeling after vandals destroyed several memorials on its property, including a prominent display honoring homicide victims.

Crosses honoring Oakland homicide victims vandalized

Dig deeper:

St. Columba Catholic Church, located at 64th Street and San Pablo Avenue, has for years maintained a front lawn display of white crosses. Each cross bears the name and date of death of a person killed in Oakland during the current year. On New Year’s Eve, the church traditionally holds a ceremony where the crosses are blessed and returned to the victims' families.

Pastor Aidan McAleenan said his heart sank when he discovered the scene. Vandals ripped out all but five of the 16 crosses currently on the lawn, scattering the wood across the street and into the median.

"It just was a pretty horrific moment to realize that somebody would have that level of anger," McAleenan said. "And then you begin to wonder why."

The destruction extended beyond the crosses. The intruders toppled a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe, shattered flower pots, and knocked over granite rocks that form a fountain memorial for the six people who died in the Berkeley balcony collapse.

Despite the damage, church leaders are responding with compassion. Outreach coordinator Joyce Scotlan said the incident would not deter the parish’s mission.

"One of our parishioners yesterday said, 'We must be doing something right, because the devil is trying to attack us,'" Scotlan said. "So we need to keep doing what we're doing."

Social justice advocacy

What they're saying:

The church is well-known for its social justice advocacy, including "Black Lives Matter" signage and support for the LGBTQ community. While the motive for the vandalism remains unclear, church volunteer Pam Sanchez Hernandez suggested the act might be a cry for help from a troubled individual.

"However deeply troubled they are, they need help," Sanchez Hernandez said. "That's probably their way of saying I need help, by being destructive like this."

Oakland police have taken a report and are currently investigating the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

Pastor McAleenan emphasized that while the moment is emotional, the church will move forward. "This is just stuff," he said. "This is a temporary, emotional moment and, we'll heal."