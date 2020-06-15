Community art project spared during Lafayette fire

Firefighters are looking into the cause of an overnight fire that spread to two houses in Lafayette and spared a community art project.

The fire was reported Monday at about 2 a.m. the corner of Hawthorn and Beechwood drives.

Each home had minor fire damage.

But the flames avoided an outside art project, built at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a neighborhood project," said Steve Beresford. "It took nine days from start to finish."

The art project was designed with kids in mind -- to remind them to look at the world around them, instead of computer and tablet screens.

