Community concerned after lead found in Oakland public schools

Oakland community members are frustrated to learn about high levels of lead exposure in some of the city's public schools.

This lead was first discovered in April, but the district alerted parents and students within the last week. Now, parents and teachers say they're demanding answers.

The Oakland Unified School District says that any contaminated water source within the district has been replaced or is now in the process of being replaced. The district added that while its facilities are well maintained, the average age of some of its buildings is about 57 years.

The announcement is leading to concerns from a number of parents and teachers from different schools, saying their trust in the district's honesty is now damaged.

Last week, the district sent a note to school communities about this lead exposure. The school board's policy on lead exposure, which was adopted in 2018, lays out a strict expectation stating, "The district must take action if lead contamination is above five parts per billion,"

Several water fountains and sinks at several schools tested above that level , including at Frick United Academy, where records show lead exposure was at more than 40 and 50 parts per billion for some water sources. People who work at the school addressed the OUSD board, saying the lead was discovered in April, so students have been at the school campus all summer long, exposed to that lead.



"We are demanding safe drinking water for our students immediately. Transparency about what's happening and why we were not told this until the other day. Since April, the kids have been there all summer drinking water with lead in it," Catherine Carter told the district leaders.

Now, some of those district leaders did respond to some of these concerns, saying that their lead testing is robust and frequent, and that is what led them to discover this issue in the first place.

Superintendent Kyla Johnson Trammell says the most effective long term goal is to replace some of these decades-old buildings and facilities. OUSD says its top priority is to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and for staff.

We expect the superintendent to present a more in-depth report on the lead exposure and the board's policies at the next board meeting, scheduled for the end of the month.