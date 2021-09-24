Community groups takes legal action over Oakland's 'gross mishandling' of homeless crisis

Community groups are being recruited by an Oakland non-profit organization to pressure the city to clean up homeless encampments and clear them out.



The group, "Neighbors together Oakland," took legal action last month against what they call "gross mishandling" of Oakland's homeless encampment crisis, and failure to follow the city's encampment management policy.

That group has now teamed up with three others groups pushing for change.

Vincent Williams III, the executive director of Urban Park Cleanup said: "It is up to us, the community, to make sure that we not only hold our elected officials accountable but those that are tasked with making sure people get sustainable resources."

According to a city audit, Oakland was not prepared to handle the huge growth of homeless encampments during the pandemic.

