Expand / Collapse search

Community mourns loss of Oakland football player who died of cancer at age 19

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland football player dies of cancer

Ramon Sanders, 19, who played football at McClymonds High and Laney College, died at age 19 of bone cancer.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Ramone Sanders, a McClymonds High School and Laney College football player and member of McClymonds' state championship team, died Friday of bone cancer. He was 19.

Sanders, while playing for Laney College in November 2018, broke his leg during a practice. While being treated for the break, Sanders was 
found to have bone cancer, which may have contributed to his injury. The cancer had also spread to his lungs.

Laney college football player fights for his life

On Sunday, two days after Sanders' death, a concert that had been planned as an event Sanders would attend instead became a tribute to the 
young lineman. The concert, "Make a Joyful Noise: The Musical Miracle," was held at New Beginnings Church in Oakland. 

"We are happy for the time that we had, because he was wonderful, he was just so great," said his grandmother, Jacquelyn Washington. 

Sanders leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.