A Grateful Dead tribute festival in Southern California had to cancel this year's event just 10 days before it was set to kick off.

The Skull & Roses concert has taken place every year in Ventura for the last six years and until this week, was poised to run again on April 19.

Dozens of bands associated with the Dead have performed in the past, including the Dark Star Orchestra and Melvin Seals, who played in the Jerry Garcia Band for so many years.

But in a long statement made to fans, the founder took to Instagram saying that financial reasons led to the festival being canceled.

"In all transparency, the financial devastation of the 2023 show made it impossible to sustain the weight of the new production," read a message posted to the Skull & Rose’s website and signed by festival founder Chris Mitrovich.

Mitrovich expressed his sorrow, but added that fans should not expect a refund.

Single-day tickets began at $60 for general admission and $600 for VIP passes. Concert and hotel packages were going for upwards of $2,000, according to the San Francisco Chronicle,