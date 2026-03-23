4 people hospitalized after hazardous spill in Concord

The Brief The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to Bisso Lane in Concord for a spill of organo phosphorus, the agency said around 2:30 p.m. Four people, including two firefighters, were taken to a nearby hospital with "moderate exposure." Bisso Lane is in northern Concord, near several city offices, including the public works, engineering, agriculture and health services departments.



Four people were hospitalized in Concord Monday after an accidental spill involving a hazardous material.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to Bisso Lane in Concord for a spill of organo phosphorus, the agency said around 2:30 p.m.

Four people, including two firefighters, were taken to a nearby hospital with "moderate exposure."

Authorities said the chemical had been "isolated."

What is organo phosphorus?

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Organo phosphorus is commonly found in agricultural pesticides and some household products.

Bisso Lane is in northern Concord, near several city offices, including the public works, engineering, agriculture and health services departments.

SkyFox over the site of a chemical spill in Concord along Bisso Lane on Monday, March 23, 2026.