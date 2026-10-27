Concord man accused of killing wife was out on bail in domestic violence case

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The Brief A Concord man who was out on bail in a domestic violence case is accused of stabbing his wife to death, prosecutors said. Police found Thomas Iovenitti and Alisha Iovenitti suffering from stab wounds at a Concord home Friday night; Alisha was pronounced dead at the scene. Iovenitti remains in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.



A Concord man who was out on bail in a domestic violence case is accused of stabbing his wife to death, prosecutors said.

Thomas Iovenitti, 40, was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office with murder in the death of his wife, Alisha Iovenitti.

Police find couple with stab wounds

What we know:

Concord police were called to the 2300 block of Panoramic Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a man and a knife.

Officers entered the home and found a man and a woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds. Alisha Iovenitti was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Defendant had stay-away order

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Iovenitti was out on $1,000 bail in a domestic violence case filed in May. He also had a stay-away order barring him from contacting his wife or returning to the family home.

In that case, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, corporal injury to a spouse and false imprisonment.

What's next:

Iovenitti remains in custody on the murder charge and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.