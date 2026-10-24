Concord police investigating fatal knife fight between man and woman in residence

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The Brief Police were called to the 2300 block of Panoramic Drive just before 9 p.m. Friday by someone who reported a disturbance in the home involving a man armed with a knife. Officers went into the residence and found a man and woman with stab wounds. Both were unresponsive.



A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a reported fight inside a residence in Concord Friday night.

Police called Friday

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Concord police officers were called to the 2300 block of Panoramic Drive just before 9 p.m. by someone who reported a disturbance in the home involving a man armed with a knife, the Concord Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

Police contacted witnesses at the scene and tried to make contact with the occupants but received no response.

Officers went into the residence and found a man and woman with stab wounds. Both were unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition on Saturday, police said.

Investigation ongoing:

The case is being handled by the Concord Police Department Investigations Division.

As of Saturday, police said there were no outstanding suspects and there was no threat to the community.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact Concord Police Department Detective Justin Wilson at (925) 603-5859. Tips can be left anonymously at (925) 603-5836.