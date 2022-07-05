Concord man charged for attempted sex with a minor

Contra Costa County's District Attorney's office on Tuesday announced multiple felony charges against a Concord man for attempting to have sex with a minor.

Phillip Soliman Moussa, 43, faces nine felony counts related to arranging to have sex with what he believed to be a 14-year-old child, D.A. Diana Becton's office said. Moussa was charged July 1.

Police arrested Moussa in Danville on June 29, after he engaged in online communications with the individual. He allegedly sent a text message to a minor requesting they meet in a Danville park to engage in "prohibited sex acts," according to the D.A.'s office.

Upon Moussa's arrival at the park, he was arrested by police. He remains in custody of the Contra Costa County Sheriff. His bail is set at $675,000.

Moussa's arraignment is scheduled for July 5. The charges include three counts of arranging to meet a minor for sex, three counts of online enticement of a minor, and three counts of attempted lewd acts with a child.



